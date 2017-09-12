JEYPORE:Farmers of Koraput district are waiting for another spell of rain to save their paddy crop in one lakh acres of land. In the absence of rain for the last two weeks, the transplanted saplings are beginning to wither.

In the wake of heavy rain and flood in some parts of Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions, the farmers had cultivated different varieties of paddy in June and July. There was good rainfall till August third week and the saplings grew well. However, there has been no rainfall since then leaving the farmers worried. While some farmers have now started using lift irrigation points to irrigate their land, those living in areas that have no irrigation facilities are waiting for rain.The farmers said if the district does not get good rainfall this week, the paddy crop would be damaged.