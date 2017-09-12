BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress and BJP on Monday disrupted proceedings of the Assembly over the issue of collapse of under-construction flyover at Bomikhal here and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik even as the latter asserted that stringent and exemplary action will be taken against all persons responsible for the tragic incident.

No business could be transacted in the House till 5 pm with the Congress and BJP members shouting slogans in the well over the issue. Normalcy was restored when Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat announced after an all party meeting that the flyover collapse incident will be discussed in the House. The date and form of the discussion will be decided by the business advisory committee (BAC), he said.

Sources said, the BAC has decided to discuss the issue in the House on Saturday.

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled for the day, the Speaker asked the Chief Minister to give a statement on Sunday’s flyover collapse incident in which one person was killed and 11 others were injured. Just as the Chief Minister started reading the statement, Congress and BJP members rushed to the well demanding his resignation as he also holds the Works portfolio.

In his statement, the Chief Minister said three officials, Executive Engineer Dukhabandhu Behera, Deputy Executive Engineer Bansidhar Praharaj and Assistant Engineer Kishore Kumar Rout have been suspended for prima facie lapses. Inquiry by a high-level committee comprising the Chief Engineer, Designs and Chief Engineer, Roads has been ordered and it has been asked to submit report within a week.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, however, questioned the decision of the Speaker to allow only the Chief Minister to make a statement on the incident though Congress and BJP had given separate notices for discussion on the matter by suspending the question hour. The Speaker should not have acted in a manner to suit the Government only, he said.

Mishra said outside the House that though police have registered a case of culpable homicide in the incident, Section 120 (B) of IPC should also have been added. Only then can police find out which politicians, bureaucrats and other persons are involved in the crime, he said.

