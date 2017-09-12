CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notices to State and Central Government authorities after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) over Blue Whale Challenge. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Sarangi issued notice to Principal Secretary, Home Department; DGP, Crime Branch, Special DG and Police Commissioner asking them to inform details of steps undertaken to check the spread of the online challenge. The High Court has posted the next hearing on the petition filed by Shiv Shankar Mohanty to September 18.

The HC also issued notice to Secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India. The petitioner had submitted that DeitY should furnish steps taken and follow up action taken to remove links of dangerous games. Besides, what steps have been taken against the intermediary who failed to comply with the direction.

After a B Tech student was rescued by Commissionerate Police while playing the game, the State Police as well as IT Department had issued guidelines and advisories to youngsters against playing the game. The authorities had also asked the parents and colleges to keep a watch on the students and check if any of them is suffering from depression.