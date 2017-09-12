SAMBALPUR: In a bid to develop 89 model villages, the district administration has undertaken various projects under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the villages.

The administration has set a target to carry out 2,551 projects, including dug well, cow shed, goat and poultry sheds, pigsty, vermi compost, soak pit near tube wells, green fencing/plantation, field channel, land development besides structural work like culverts, approach road, inlet and outlet of water bodies in the villages.

This apart, trenches in villages affected by elephant and wild animals menace will be dug up. It will also help rain water harvesting and water conservation. The total estimated cost of the projects is about `47 crore.

At present, work on 130 cow sheds against a target of 442, 60 goat shelters out of 318, five poultry sheds against a target of 40, eight pigsty out of 19 and 90 vermi compost units against a target of 135 are underway in different villages. Of 534 soak pits, work on 160 and eight boundary trenches against a target of 20 are going on in full swing.