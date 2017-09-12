BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a man for physically assaulting the security officials of a 3-star hotel in the Capital after being denied entry into the bar after its closure time. He has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Pradhan alias Raja of Dumduma in Khandagiri.

Soumya and his associates had visited the hotel after 11 pm on Sunday and on finding the bar closed they created a ruckus. He and his associates demanded to open the bar after which the hotel’s security officials stepped in.

The miscreants, who were carrying sharp weapons with them, attacked the hotel’s security officials leaving them injured. The hotel staff contacted police control room, but by the time PCR vehicle personnel reached the spot, the miscreants had fled, sources said. The other miscreants involved in the incident are also residents of Khandagiri, they added. The city cops have recovered sharp weapon from Soumya.

A case was registered against Soumya under Sections 144 and 458, among others and Section 25 of the Arms Act.Meanwhile, in a joint operation, Khandagiri and Chandrasekharpur police are jointly looking for other miscreants involved in the crime.