BHUBANESWAR: A day after a portion of the under-construction Bomikhal flyover collapsed, Managing Director (MD) of Panda Infraproject Pratap Kishore Panda gave himself up before the police here on Monday. He was immediately taken into custody and questioned at the Bhubaneswar DCP office.

Police are on the look-out for two other directors - Sujata Panda and Santosh Kumar Panda - who were booked on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the police also sealed the office of Panda Infrproject located at Vivekananda Marg of the City. Sources said the cops have recovered several document from the office.Commissionerate Police had registered a case against the three Directors of Panda Infraproject along with a deputy executive engineer and an assistant engineer.

They were booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

While Deputy Executive Engineer Bansidhar Prahraj was arrested and produced before a local court, Asisstant Engineer AK Rout is still at large. Dukhabandhu Behera, Executive Engineer of R&B Division-4, who was placed under suspension on Monday, may be questioned by the cops in this connection.

Commissionerate Police also informed that no look out circular (LOC) has been issued against the absconding directors of the construction firm or the assistant executive engineer.Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma said police are investigating into the matter and those found responsible for the mishap will not be spared.