PURI:Close on the heels of the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old boy at Ryan International School in Gurgaon that triggered massive public outrage in the country, an alleged molestation incident in a local school here sparked tension on Monday.

Hundreds of women belonging to Scheduled Caste community of the locality staged demonstration and blocked the road in front of Bharat Sevashram School demanding action against the authorities.

As per reports, a Class V girl was allegedly dragged inside a classroom and molested by a Class X student on Saturday. Though the girl allegedly reported the matter to one of the teachers in the school, no action was taken.

The girl returned home and narrated the incident to her parents following which a complaint was lodged with Sea Beach police.On the other hand, the teacher claimed that the girl had not made any complaint about the matter while the headmaster of the school said he was not aware of the incident.Meanwhile, police registered a case and arrested the student. The accused was forwarded to court and his bail plea was rejected. Since he is a minor, the boy would be sent to the juvenile prison at Berhampur.

Later in the day, Sub-Collector Madhusudan Dash convened a meeting between the victim's parents and teachers of the school in presence of district child welfare officials and local public representatives. The parents were persuaded to call of their agitation as the accused had been arrested.