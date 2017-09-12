BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in the Assembly on Monday that Chhattisgarh government has constructed 2268 dams and barrages on Mahanadi river while 443 more projects are under construction.

In a written reply to a question from Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Cong), the Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh government has constructed 8 big, 29 medium, 1860 minor irrigation projects and 371 anicuts in the upper reaches of Mahanadi. Four big, three medium and 305 minor irrigation projects, 125 anicuts and six barrages are under construction, he said.

Naveen said, the projects constructed on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh government has a capacity to use 83.1 lakh acre feet water. On completion, the ongoing projects will add another 191.7 lakh acre feet capacity, he said and added that the total water use capacity by projects on Mahanadi will be 274.8 lakh feet acre after completion of all projects. The Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments is now pending in the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, he said.