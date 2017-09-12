SONEPUR:AT a time when Sonepur is facing a drought-like situation, mega lift irrigation projects have failed to address the irrigation needs of farmers. Although work on three mega lift irrigation projects was scheduled to be completed this year, construction is far from over.

The mega lift irrigation project at Gunjimunda

With the district receiving less than normal rainfall in July and August this year, crops have dried up and the State Government is waiting for the crop cutting report to declare Sonepur drought affected. In fact, the district faces drought-like situation every year due to scanty rainfall and to tide over the situation, the irrigation wing had decided to construct three mega lift irrigation projects.

The projects are being implemented in Gunjimunda under Maradugocha gram panchayat (GP), Ainlapali under Charbhata GP and Pandkitaal under Kantapali GP - all under Tarbha block. Gunjimunda, Ainalapali and Pandkitaal projects would irrigate 800 hectares (ha), 1,500 ha and 1,600 ha respectively and an amount of `68 crore is being spent for the purpose.

While work on the three projects was started in 2013, the completion deadline was June this year. However, it may take one more year for the three projects to be ready. Had the projects been completed on time, they would have helped crops survive with the district receiving 15.52 per cent (pc) less rainfall in July and 49.82 pc deficit rain in August.Sources said the projects should have been monitored by the Executive Engineer of Mega Lift Irrigation, Sonepur, Kishore Biswal.

However, with Biswal busy with his official work in Bhubaneswar, it is the local contractor who has been assigned the work. This is the primary reason behind the delay, the sources added. Biswal refused to comment on the issue.Sonepur Collector Dasrathi Satpathy said he is aware of the situation and action would be taken against the official and contractor.