BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress and BJP today disrupted proceedings of the assembly over the issue of collapse of under construction flyover at Bomikhal area in the capital city demanding the resignation of chief minister Naveen Patnaik even as the latter asserted that stringent and exemplary action will be taken against all persons responsible for the tragic incident.

No business could be transacted in the house till 5 pm with the Congress and BJP members shouting slogans in the well of the house over the issue. Normalcy returned to the house after Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat announced after the all party meeting that the flyover collapse incident will be discussed in the house. The date and form of the discussion will be decided by the business advisory committee (BAC), he said.

Sources said the BAC has decided that the issue will be discussed in the house on Saturday.

As soon as the house assembled for the day, the Speaker asked the chief minister to give a statement on yesterday's flyover collapse incident, in which one person died and 11 others were injured. Even as the chief minister started reading the statement, Congress and BJP members rushed to the well of the house demanding his resignation as he also holds the works portfolio.

Making a statement in the house, the chief minister said three officials, executive engineer Dukhabandhu Behera, deputy executive engineer Bansidhar Praharaj and assistant engineer Kishore Kumar Rout have been suspended for prima facie lapses.

Inquiry by a high level committee comprising the Chief Engineer, Designs and Chief Engineer, Roads, has been ordered and it has been asked to submit report within a week.

Leader of the opposition Narasingh Mishra, however, questioned the decision of the Speaker to allow only the chief minister to make a statement on the incident though Congress and BJP had given separate notices for immediate discussion on the matter by suspending the question hour. The Speaker should not have acted in a manner to suit the government only, he said.