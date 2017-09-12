BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday directed the Secretary in the Works Department and Twin City Police Commissioner to investigate into the collapse of under-construction flyover at Bomikhal here. The Commission also directed them to submit a report within 15 days on action taken against the officials concerned for negligence while performing their duties and on the executing agency’s lapses while carrying out the construction work.

This comes after Orissa High Court lawyer Soumen Banerjee and State unit of Samajwadi Party president Rabi Behera approached OHRC on Monday and demanded stringent action against the officials concerned and the executing agency for the lapses which led to the incident.

Banerjee alleged that Works Department never supervised the construction work of the flyover from Saheed Nagar to Bomikhal, part of which collapsed on September 10. He also alleged that the centering might be faulty for which it failed to take the load of the concrete materials and that substandard materials like the iron rods and cement were being used for the construction of the flyover.

The complainants have mentioned that there was no barricading near the construction site nor was there any official to supervise the work. They have alleged the executive engineer of R&B division (number-IV) did not visit the spot after the accident and he had not issed the no objection certificate as per the manual.