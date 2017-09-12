BARGARH:Farmers of 12 gram panchayats in Sohela block under the drought-prone Padampur sub-division have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding payment of insurance and compensation against crop loss of the last kharif season.According to reports, though the district was affected by drought in the last kharif season, particularly Sohela block, the officials concerned have denied payment of compensation and crop insurance to affected farmers in 12 blocks.

On the other hand, farmers in remaining 14 gram panchayats have received crop insurance and compensation.The affected farmers alleged that wrong assessment of loss has deprived them of their legitimate dues. They accused the district officials of being hands in glove with the insurance companies and denying them of their dues.

After running from pillar to post, farmers finally decided to write to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention.They noted down their grievances on post cards and collectively posted them at Bargarh head post office on Monday.