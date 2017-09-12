SAMBALPUR:The district administration has planned to undertake silvopasture project in nine villages in Kuchinda sub-division under MGNREGS to provide support to dairy farmers.

Silvopasture is a practice of combining forestry and harvesting of green fodder for domestic animals. The silvopasture also helps in soil conservation. It will be undertaken over 26 hectares (ha) of land in nine villages, including Kusuli, Tiklipada and Bandhbahal in Jamankira block, Pandrikata, Kusumi and Ganmunda in Kuchinda besides Haripada, Jagdatiria and Jarabaga in Bamra block under Kuchinda sub-division of the district. The total estimated cost for establishment of silvopasture units is about `69 lakh.

Sambalpur Fodder Development Officer Anup Badpanda said the silvopasture will be undertaken in village forests, Government waste land and pasture land. Demarcation of land has already been completed and wild growths cleared from the land. At present, land levelling and preparation work are going on, he added.