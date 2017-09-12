ROURKELA:At a time when increased thrust is laid on strengthening the costly modern healthcare system despite severe shortage of allopathic doctors, the ancient low-cost ayurvedic treatment remains grossly neglected in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

The district has 33 Government ayurvedic dispensaries, but only 10 ayurvedic doctors are physically present and each one is managing three to five dispensaries in far-flung areas. These dispensaries are also plagued by lack of infrastructure and basic facilities.

Sources said around 14 posts of ayurvedic doctors in the district are lying vacant. Only 10 doctors are present while two have gone on study leave and seven others have been deployed on teaching jobs in Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Balangir, Puri and Ganjam districts. Similarly, 27 posts of ayurvedic assistants, who are equivalent to pharmacists, are vacant. Majority of dispensaries run once in a week depriving the poor patients of the facility.

At least eight Government ayurvedic dispensaries do not have own building and are running from dilapidated rented structures. The Khatkurbahal dispensary in Kutra block runs from a one-room borrowed accommodation with the tin-roof leaking during rain. A doctor posted at Badeiguda, about 50 km away, visits Khatkurbahal only on Saturdays. The dispensaries at Diamunda in Lefripara block and Ujjalpur in Tangarpali block run from damaged village club rooms. Same is the fate of several other dispensaries.

District Ayurvedic Medical Officer (DAMO) Dr Parmeswar Mishra said the dispensary at Kacharu has got new building at a cost of `20 lakh under National Health Mission (NHM). Three more buildings constructed from NHM fund at Diamunda, Birbira and Bandhabhui would start working shortly. Similarly, administrative approval for new building under NHM for Vedvyas dispensary has been received. He said infrastructure of 20 other dispensaries are relatively good and the situation is improving.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Sunday asserted to fill up all vacant posts of ayurvedic doctors in the district in a month. But it is not possible without contractual appointment as this year, the OPSC has selected only 50 SC/ST ayurvedic doctors.

Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr Ananta Acharya said these dispensaries act as referral units for patients not satisfied with allopathic treatment. Chronic diseases including gastro-intestinal disorders, chronic cold, vertigo, anorectal disorder, musculo skeletal disorder, hyper tension and diabetes are getting treated successfully, he added.The district also badly needs a facility for Panchakarma therapy involving medicated emesis, purgation, enema, inhalation and bloodletting treatments.