BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Monday passed the Odisha State Higher Education Council Bill, 2017 enabling the State Government to establish a State Council for Higher Education.

Introducing the Bill, Minister of State for Higher Education Ananta Das said the Government had formed this council through an executive order on May 9, 2014. However, the Centre has been pressing the State Government to promulgate a law giving statutory power to the council. Formation of the council is a pre-requisite for implementation of Centrally-sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), he said.

“The Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) will play a central role in delivery of RUSA vision to attain higher level of access, equity and excellence in higher education system with greater efficiency, transparency, accountability and responsiveness,” the Minister said.Opposing the Bill in its present form, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said the Bill has many lacunae. In the greater interest of higher education in the State, the Bill should be referred to the select committee of Assembly for further examination, he added. Mishra was supported by his party members Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Prafulla Majhi. The Bill was, however, passed by voice vote with a few changes.

On the composition of the council, Das said it will be a body of 18 members and Higher Education Minister will be the chairperson. The vice-chairperson of the council will be a person in the rank of professor with proven academic record and he or she should be an able administrator. The State Government will nominate two principals of autonomous colleges, two eminent scientists and seven persons with special knowledge in the field of arts, science and technology while there will be one nominee from the Centre.

Apart from a member secretary, the council will have 15 other members, of whom three will be vice-chancellors from different universities of the State. They will be nominated by the State Government. The funding under RUSA to the State will be made on the basis of critical appraisal of the State’s higher education plans to address the issues of equity, access and excellence in higher education.