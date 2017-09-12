MALKANGIRI:BSF jawans were injured when the van in which they were travelling fell into a 40-ft gorge near Nuaguda village on Chitrakonda-Balimela road under Malkangiri district on Monday. They were travelling from Chitrakonda to Kudmulgumma when the accident took place.

The BSF jawans were carrying grocery items to Kudmulgumma. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve.

Constable Pabitra Behera and head constable Rishi Pal, received minor injuries and were provided first aid. Bhubaneswar-based BSF DIG(Intelligence) Jaya Chandra Nayak said injured BSF driver Laxman Mishra has been admitted to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital.