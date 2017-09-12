BHUBANESWAR: Two more engineers were arrested by the Commissionerate of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on Tuesday over the Bomikhal flyover collapse in Bhubaneswar which claimed one person’s life and left 12 others injured.

Assistant engineer in the works department Kishore Rout and site engineer Vipul Chakraborty were held by a team of the Bhubaneswar police for alleged negligence which led to the collapse on Sunday.

With this, the number of arrests in the flyover mishap has gone up to four. Yesterday, the police had arrested assistant executive engineer Banshidhar Praharaj and managing director of Panda Infraproject Pratap Kishore Panda.

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Satyabrata Bhoi said the two would be interrogated to ascertain the reasons behind the mishap before they are produced in a local court. “We are also recording the statements of the injured persons as well as those of the arrested.” he said.

Police are also on the lookout for two other directors of Panda Infraproject, Sujata Panda and Santosh Panda.

The issue has generated heat in the Odisha Assembly where the BJP has demanded chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation. The opposition has also alleged that former law minister and MLA Arun Sahu has links with the firm, a claim Sahu has refuted.

