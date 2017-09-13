BHUBANESWAR: The dangerous Blue Whale Challenge appears to be fast sweeping through the urban and semi-urban landscapes of the State. On Tuesday, an engineer of the City was rescued by police after hurting himself while playing the game, while two ITI students of Balasore had to undergo counselling.

The first incident came to fore when the police broke into the engineer’s room after receiving a complaint and found him with cuts on his hand.

The victim, in his mid 20s, was playing the game for the last 15 days. He had apparently lost his job and was depressed. Upon noticing a change in his behaviour, the family informed one of his friends and asked him to look into the matter.

Police said, the friend contacted a voluntary organisation whose head tried to approach the engineer but he did not respond. Later, Lingaraj Police and a former corporator barged into his room and recovered him with cut marks on his hands and chest. Police have recovered a blade and a mobile phone from him.

One of the cops also received a cut while recovering the blade. In the other incident, the ITI student was apparently behaving abnormally after allegedly playing the deadly game. He was discharged after preliminary treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital.

Police sources said one of the victim’s friends spotted him playing the game on his mobile in the workshop and brought it to the knowledge of the Principal who in turn informed his parents. He was later handed over to his father, a native of Jaleswar town. Later, police intercepted the father-son duo and got the youth checked at the hospital.

A second year student of electrical trade, he admitted that his cousin, who works in Bengaluru, had asked him to play the game claiming it to be adventurous.

Principal KC Rout said he carried out a search in the hostel and seized 37 cell phones from the students. “We will thoroughly check mobile phones to know if the game has been downloaded. Parents of the students have been intimated,” he said.

In another incident, Singla police in Balasore on Tuesday seized a cell phone of another ITI student whose father called police suspecting him to be playing Blue Whale Game. The student was released after being counselled for more than two hours.