CUTTACK: Panic gripped the busy Badambadi street here on Tuesday after a bomb was hurled in front of a shop in the area. According to eyewitness, two unidentified miscreants came on a motorcycle and hurled a bomb in front of a shop near Jayashree Cinema Hall, about 100 metres from Badambadi police station. Fortunately, no casualty or loss of property was reported. The incident took place at around 3 pm.

Soon after hurling the explosive, miscreants fled from the spot. On being informed, Badambadi police rushed to the spot and started probing into the matter.The incident, sixth in two months, has left the police in a quandary. The police continue to receive flak from locals over failure to arrest criminals and curbing the menace.

Sources said, repeated bombing incidents are said to be the fallout of the recent decision of Cuttack Private Bus Owners’ Association with respect to doing away with hawker and supervisor system at Badambadi bus stand.

On August 29, the miscreants had hurled bomb on the same busy road near Jayashree Cinema Hall. Before that, some bike-borne miscreants had also hurled bomb at the house of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Deputy Mayor Ajay Barik on July 19 evening over the same dispute.The local residents, however, have urged police to curb the menace before any unfortunate incident takes place.