BHUBANESWAR: HCG Panda Cancer Hospital at Cuttack achieved a milestone by treating 2000 cancer cases with the help of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and computerised Tomography (CT) machine. PET-CT provides the metabolic information of cancer cells unlike the conventional CT scan and helps in accurately planning the treatment management of cancer patients. Announcing the achievement, Consultant (Nuclear Medicine) Dr Tushar Mohapatra said, the hospital is the first in the State to treat 2000 cancer patients using PET-CT based diagnosis.

The PET-CT scan helps the oncologist to decide whether to go for a radical surgery, neo-adjuvant chemotherapy or for chemotherapy alone. It has been proven successful in management of cancer in around 40 per cent cases, further assisting the clinician to strategise the course of treatment, specific to individual conditions,” Dr Mohapatra said. Consultant of Radiation Oncology Dr Manjunath NML was present.