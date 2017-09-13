BHUBANESWAR: Rampant percentage commission (PC) culture prevailing at all levels of administration rocked the Assembly on Tuesday with Opposition Congress and BJP members alleging that corruption is widespread despite the call given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to stop it.

Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati created a flutter in the House by threatening to beat up corrupt officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) involved in the PC practice. “The third floor (CMO at the State Secretariat) is the origin of all sorts of corruption. The officials there should be taken to task first. As an MLA, I will soon enter that floor and launch the anti-PC drive from there. I will beat them (officials) severely,” Bahinipati said in the Assembly during zero hour. Bahinipati said, he is not afraid of being arrested for beating up the corrupt officials.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra criticised the State Government for not acting sincerely to stop corruption. Citing an example, Mishra alleged that an engineer in Balangir district was transferred under pressure from a senior BJD leader. Another engineer, against whom a vigilance case is pending, was posted at Balangir on the recommendation of the same BJD leader, he said and added, “This shows how a corrupt official is being protected.”

Mishra also criticised Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout, who had recently said that PC culture cannot be eradicated completely.

Leader of the BJP Legislature Party (BJP-LP) KV Singhdeo supported Mishra on the issue of posting a ‘corrupt’ engineer at Balangir. He also criticised Rout who had said complete eradication of the ‘PC’ culture is not possible. Singhdeo alleged that during the last 17 years of BJD rule, there has been cost escalation in many flyover projects. In many cases, the cost escalation exceeded the original estimated cost, he said and added that this indicates corrupt practice.

Explaining his statement, Rout said complete eradication of corruption is not possible because of human nature. “The corruption by babus continues since the British Rule. We may reduce corruption, but not eradicate it completely,” he said. Rout said, the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption drive has created panic among the corrupt officials in blocks and panchayat levels.

“Many people have been taken to task in rural housing irregularity cases. There has been a huge impact across the State,” he said.Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said, the Government has no intention of shielding any corrupt element and those who have been caught in corruption cases have been sent to jails.