BHUBANESWAR: A chopper carrying Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma was forced to make an emergency landing at Khurda’s Begunia, about 45 km from here, due to bad weather on Tuesday.

The DGP and his team was flying back in a Pawan Hans helicopter from Kandhamal after reviewing anti-Maoist operations when sudden change in weather prompted the pilot to land at Begunia. Dr Sharma said, he and his team was fine and took the road route to reach Bhubaneswar.

After taking over as the chief of State police force, this was Dr Sharma’s first field level Maoist operations review at Barakhamma under Baliguda block of Kandhamal where the security forces had run down a rebel camp on Sunday. A lady cadre was killed while arms and ammunition was recovered from the site during the operation.

The DGP was accompanied by Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IG (Operations) RP Koche and DIG, Special Intelligence Wing Narasingha Bhola.As bad weather made further movement of the chopper difficult, the pilot had to make an emergency landing at Gopabandhu High School Ground in Begunia. Dr Sharma said, he went to interior forested pockets where he held meetings with CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) on the ground scenario and strategies. “The idea is to look at operations coordination with the agencies and it was a fruitful exercise,” the DGP said.