BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested son of former Titlagarh MLA Surendra Singh Bhoi and one of his friends for physically assaulting a junior student on the college premises on September 11. The former legislator’s son Soven Singh Bhoi (22) and his friend Baba Shankar Das (19) are accused of assaulting Raghuveer Patnaik, who is a first year BA student in a private college in Chandrasekharpur of the City. In his complaint, Raghuveer alleged that his seniors Soven and Baba abused him in a ragging bid when he was coming out of the classroom. The duo then followed him outside the classroom and subsequently thrashed him on the college premises.

The complainant pointed that the erring students threatened him of dire consequences if he approached the college authorities or the police. Upon receiving a complaint, the city police started investigation into the matter and arrested the duo.

“A case against Soven and Baba has been registered under Sections 294, 307, 323, 324, 341, 506 and 34 IPC. They were produced in a court on Tuesday,” Chandrasekharpur police said, adding further investigation into the matter is on. Soven lives in Unit-1 area while Baba is a resident of Maitree Vihar.