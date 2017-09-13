BHUBANESWAR: The Home Department on Tuesday announced creation of a `50 lakh revolving medical fund for immediate treatment of security personnel injured in anti-Maoist operations.

This would mean the security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations will no longer have to depend on the Central Police Welfare Fund or even seek financial assistance from colleagues and friends.

The revolving fund would act as a contingency fund which can be used for providing free treatment to the injured security personnel. It will be recouped every year from the State Budget.

Currently, the security personnel have the Central Police Welfare Fund to look forward to for meeting treatment costs in case of injuries suffered in anti-Naxal operations.The Central fund is a pool to which every personnel from DGP to the constable levels contributes. Besides, it can be accessed by any policeman. However, any advance from the pool is a loan which has to be repaid in easy instalments, although free of interest.

Recently, the State Government had enhanced grant to the fund from `10 lakh to `1 crore. However, the new revolving fund would be exclusive for policemen engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

At times, treatment cost goes well beyond Rs 10 lakh which new recruits and policemen in lower ranks find difficult to foot. In many cases, policemen make collections to pitch in with support.

“In a recent case, a new recruit’s treatment at a Hyderabad hospital cost about `9 lakh. Although it was met from the welfare fund, the policeman was in no position to repay the instalments. The new fund could provide a breather,” said an officer.