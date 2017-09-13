BHUBANESWAR: THE Assembly, on Tuesday, witnessed noisy scenes with the Congress members taking strong exception to the contradictory figures provided by the Government on the number of pucca houses completed in the State.

Congress members rushed to the well of the House during the question hour while Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Maharathi was replying to a question from Chandrasekhar Majhi (Cong). Criticising the State Government for misleading the House on the issue, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said, figures provided by Maharathi on the number of pucca houses constructed under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and Mo Kudia Yojana did not match with the figures provided by the former Panchayatiraj Minister Arun Sahu.

Mishra said, while Sahu had informed the House in 2016 that 2,62,680 pucca houses have been constructed in Odisha under these schemes, Maharathi on Tuesday said 2, 57, 894 pucca houses have been constructed. “Whoever has misled the House is liable for breach of privilege,” he said.

Stating that both the replies are contradictory to each other, Mishra criticised the Government for misleading the people by presenting wrong facts in the house. “It is right of the House to know which is correct and who has misled the people,” he said.

Man killed by sister, nephews over land feud

Cuttack: A man was beaten to death by his sister and nephews following a feud over a patch of disputed land in Balia-Shankarpur village under Salepur police limits on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kefayat Ali (40). His father Hedayat Ali (65), elder brother Enayat and wife Taera Bibi, who were also injured in the attack, were admitted to Salepur CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical. IIC of Salepur police station, Prasant Majhi said there was past rivalry between Hedayat and his daughter’s in-laws over landed property. Police arrested Kefayat’s three nephews Kamil, Babil and Jamil Hussein and launched a manhunt to nab other accused.