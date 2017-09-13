JAJPUR:Odisha, which is emerging as the steel manufacturing hub of the country, has identified downstream and ancillary steel sector as its focal point of growth.

In order to showcase the business ecosystem, available incentives and infrastructure facilities in the State, the Industries department of Odisha Government on Tuesday held meeting with over two dozen downstream companies at Tata Steel plant premises at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.

The meeting was attended by several downstream and ancillary firms from across Odisha and other States.

Addressing the participants, Principal Secretary of Industries Department, Sanjeev Chopra, said Odisha has put in place a comprehensive strategy to accelerate the growth of the downstream and ancillary sector with committed feed stock and common facilities.

Speaking on the industrial ecosystem created for downstream industries in Odisha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IDCO, Sanjay Singh, said, “Ancillary and downstream industry in the metal sector is a priority for Odisha. In order to leverage this industry, the State Government has developed investment regions and industrial parks, including Kalinga Nagar National Investment and Manufacturing Zone, Downstream Aluminium Park and Downstream Steel Park at Angul and Stainless Steel Industrial Park at Kalinga Nagar”.

Vice-President (Corporate Services), Tata Steel, Sunil Bhaskaran, said: “The presence of downstream and ancillary industry is essential for creating a favourable ecosystem for smooth functioning of any large-scale steel plant”.Director of Industries, Niranjan Sahu said Odisha is the largest stainless steel producing State in the country and has 20 per cent of the country’s crude steel making capacity.

“With the country’s economy expected to grow rapidly in the near future, the requirement for value-added products will multiply thus offering a good potential for downstream development in the steel sector,” he said.Kalinga Nagar, strategically located and well connected with socio-economic and skilling resources, is poised to become the most prominent steel manufacturing hub in the country. Odisha has progressive policies besides sector-specific ones. With these industry-friendly policies, the ease of doing business in the State is high and commendable, several speakers opined.