BERHAMPUR:A murder accused, Satyananda Parida, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Ganjam District and Sessions Judge here on Tuesday. He had drugged a man to death with an intention of stealing his belongings in 2013.

Trinath Pradhan of Bartini village under Polosara block had come to MKCG MCH for admitting a patient. When Trinath was waiting near the Indoor, Satyananda reached there and offered to help the former in admitting the patient. Satyananda offered tea and biscuits to Trinath and after having them, he fell unconscious. Satyananda then fled the spot with a bag belonging to Trinath and also stole cash of `5,000 kept in the latter’s pocket. Family members of Trinath found him unconscious and admitted him to the MCH but he died a few hours later. Subsequently, a complaint was filed by Trinath’s family members in Baidyanathpur police station.

The accused Satyananda was arrested from Puri a year later and lodged in Circle Jail here. The case was placed before District Judge Malay Ranjan Dash and after recording statements of 15 witnesses, he convicted Satyananda to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of `16,000 on him.

9 gamblers nabbed

Berhampur: Chamakhandi police on Tuesday arrested nine youths on charges of gambling in Govindapur village. On a tip off, police raided the house and seized cash of J15,200, a motorcycle, playing cards and arrested the youths.