BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress, on Tuesday, strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not meeting Odisha Assembly Committee before announcing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on paddy for the 2017-18 season.

The issue cropped up during discussion on the admissibility of an adjournment motion in the Assembly brought by the Opposition Congress and BJP members. Though the ruling BJD has 117 members in the House, less than a dozen members were present when the issue was being discussed.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said, the Prime Minister should be criticised for his attitude and for not hearing the plight of Odisha farmers. Mishra was supported by his party colleagues Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Naba Kishore Das who criticised the Centre for ignoring the interest of the farmers struggling for survival.

Bahinipati also demanded agriculture loan waiver for the farmers and pension of `2,000 per month for them. Criticising the Centre as well as the State Government for not taking any steps for the welfare of farmers, Das said the State Government should demand the Centre to implement the unanimous resolution passed in the Assembly for increasing the MSP of paddy to `2,930 per quintal.

Initiating the debate, Leader of the Opposition said, the Centre announced `1550 as MSP per quintal of paddy while the production cost is ` 2344 per quintal. Referring to the promise made by the BJP before the election to increase MSP on paddy to one and a half times the production cost, Mishra said to apprise the Prime Minister about the problem of farmers a House Committee was constituted. However, the Prime Minister did not have time to meet the committee, he said. He also criticised the State Government for the delay to send the committee for an inquiry into a farmer suicide case in Bargarh district.

BJP members, who staged a walkout from the House, also criticised the State Government for not taking any initiative for the House Committee to inquire into the farmer’s suicide case in Bargarh district. Rejecting the allegation that Modi did not meet the Odisha Assembly Committee, BJP Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo asked the State Government to inform the House on the dates and number of letters seeking PM’s appointment. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik should have raised the issue with the Prime Minister when he met the latter at New Delhi, he said.

Making a statement, Agriculture Minister said the BJD Government is committed to protect interest of the farmers and therefore made separate agriculture budget and Odisha has Cabinet Committee on agriculture. The Minister said, he was not against a loan waiver for farmers if the real farmers are identified in the State.