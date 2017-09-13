BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Department of Atomic Energy to provide necessary financial support for establishment of a hub of Tata Memorial Centre here.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Pradhan said the Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, which is under the administrative control of Department of Atomic Energy, has submitted a proposal for providing budgetary allocation for establishment of a hub of TMC on its campus.

“The proposed hub will provide affordable care for cancer patients of the State and also initiate and lead an advanced research in this field of research as well as complex biological system,” the letter said.

Noting that a large number of patients from Odisha and neighbouring states visit TMC, Mumbai and they face problem due to long waiting period, Pradhan said many of them had to either cancel or discontinue their treatment due to high cost involved in to-and-fro journey and staying there for longer period.

The proposed hub of TMC will be will be equivalent to the ones planned at Chandigarh and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, and serve the cancer patients of Odisha and neighbouring states, he said.

Making a similar plea, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Prime Minister on September 7. The Chief Minister said, the need for an advanced cancer hospital and research centre in the State is immensely felt to provide affordable care to the cancer patients.