JEYPORE:Procurement of custom-milled rice in both kharif and rabi crop seasons has drastically come down in Koraput district. This was stated by Sub-Collector C S Rathod at the procurement meeting here on Tuesday.

He said rice procurement has slowed down in Koraput as compared to other districts in the State and directed millers to improve supply of rice at rice receiving centres and the Food Corporation of India godown as advised by the Civil Supply Department. On the other hand, millers clarified that although they are ready to supply rice, there is no space in the godowns of Civil Supply Corporation.

Civil Supply Officer B C Dash suggested that the rice of Koraput district may be shifted to godowns in neighbouring districts of Nabarangpur and Malkangiri to ease the space problem.