BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospitals has set a new benchmark by conducting total hip surgery on a 53-year-old patient who was suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis with fused hips since long.

A team of doctors successfully carried out the Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) recently by using only 3.5 inch incision. The patient is recovering quickly and will be discharged soon.

Talking to mediapersons, Senior Consultant of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Department Dr Sanjeev Patnaik said the patient is now totally pain free.

"MIS total hip replacement is a new advanced surgical technique which uses smaller incisions with a goal to decrease soft tissue dissection and tissue injury. We have so far operated more than 60 patients successfully,” he said.Describing the benefits of the MIS, Dr Patnaik said patients do not have to suffer from acute post operative pain due to less tissue trauma and less blood loss.

"Hip replacement with the help of MIS has faster rehabilitation and recovery. It has shorter hospital stay thereby decreasing hospital expenses along with good cosmetic appeal," he claimed.

Congratulating the team for the achievement, Regional CEO of Apollo Hospitals Sudhir M Diggikar said the MIS procedure has a success rate of 99 per cent and has proved extremely beneficial for relatively young patients suffering from secondary arthritis.Among others, consultants of Orthopaedic Department Dr Debabrata Padhy and Dr Akshay Sahoo were present.