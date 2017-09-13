CUTTACK: The body of a 27-year-old woman was recovered from river Kathajodi near Devi Gada under Purighat police limit on Tuesday. Some locals spotted the body and informed police, who retrieved the body. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Maharana of Chandni Chowk Darji Sahi here. IIC, Purighat police station, Tapas Kumar Pradhan said Laxmi had married a man from Jobra locality in 2013 but they separated five after.

Ever since, she has been residing at her paternal house. Pradhan said, Laxmi had gone to Asta Shambhu temple near Judicial Academy on Monday morning and did not return. The body has been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and an unnatural death case has been registered. Though preliminary investigation revealed it to be a case of suicide case, postmortem report is awaited. he added.