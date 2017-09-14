PARLAKHEMUNDI:In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries after a Parlakhemundi-bound car rammed into a roadside eatery near Marlaba within Rayagada police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Jacob Bhuyan, Kuji Bhuyan and Babuna Sahara. Sources said the car was coming from Mohana to Parlakhemundi. While descending on the Marlaba Ghat road, the driver rammed the vehicle into a roadside eatery near the village.

Three persons standing in front of the eatery were run over by the vehicle and died on the spot.

Two others, who were standing at a distance, also sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Following the incident, irate villagers blocked the Parlakhemundi-Mohana road for more than one hour. However, the blockade was withdrawn after the intervention of local police and district officials.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.