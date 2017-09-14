RAYAGADA:At least 15 Dongria Kondh tribals including women were admitted to Bissamcuttack community health centre after being affected by diarrhoea in Tanda village of the district.

On Wednesday, a medical team rushed to the village located under Daliakuji gram panchayat to take stock of the situation. Sources said the villagers had consumed stale buffalo meat a couple of days back which caused diarrhoea. Among the affected villagers are Kudunji Sikaka, Ilime Sikaka, Paladi Sikaka, Lashak Nishika, Malati Nishika, Bamba Nishika, Pagu Nishika and Masha Nishika. Dried meat of buffaloes is the staple diet of the Dongria Kondhs including children.Meanwhile, Block Development Officer Benudhar Sabar and other officials also visited Tanda on the day and distributed halogen tablets to the villagers.

The health condition of the persons affected by diarrhoea is stated to be normal.