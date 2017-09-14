BHUBANESWAR: Even as outrage over the Bomikhal flyover mishap continues, probe into how the centering support system collapsed has acquired new dimensions with reports suggesting that the props could have been tampered with.

Sources said, Panda Infraprojects Pvt Ltd had sub-let the centering erection to a professional company in the City. However, even after it carried out the works, Panda Infra allegedly did not make the payments as agreed upon by both parties.

When the centering firm officials complained, bouncers of Panda Infratech apparently “taught them a lesson.” The Works Department probe team is now examining the angle that the pylons used in the centering system may have been tampered with.

Another angle that is being investigated is the existence of a municipal drain at the site which could have led to loose soil and ultimately destabilisation of the centering systems.

The investigation is also looking at reports of the ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck hitting the centering structure leaving it damaged.The Works Department is currently in the process of changing the existing centering structure with new ones.

Lookout notice against 2 directors of Panda Infra

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police, on Wednesday, issued look out circulars (LOC) against two directors of Panda Infraproject Limited, Sujata Panda and Santosh Panda, in connection with collapse of a portion of an under-construction flyover that led to the death of one person. Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said, “Since, we could not trace Sujata and Santosh in the city, look out circulars have been issued against them.” Sujata and executive engineer Dukhabandhu Behera have already moved Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail. So far, the Commissionerate Police arrested the firm’s managing director (MD) Pratap Kishore Panda, executive engineer Bansidhar Prahraj, assistant engineer Kishore Rout and site engineer Vipul Chakraborty.

On the other hand, one of the injured labourers is still undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital here. At least 10 injured labourers were rushed to Capital Hospital on Monday and three of them were later referred to AIIMS. A labourer, Gyana Karmi (18) of Angul district, sustained a fracture on his left leg and injuries in his right eye after he fell down when a portion of the flyover collapsed. Karmi, who has been working at the site for the last three months, pointed out that no one ever suggested them to get registered with the Labour Department. “None of the injured labourers have a labour card,” Karmi said.