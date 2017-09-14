BHUBANESWAR: IN separate incidents of pre-poll violence, two students, including a girl, were injured on Utkal University campus on Wednesday evening.While the girl student was allegedly manhandled by a group of youths near her hostel, a president candidate Soumya Mohapatra, was also injured in a separate incident of violence in the campus.

The girl student alleged that a non-student was maligning her image on Whatsapp since September 12. She had also complained about him to the university authorities earlier in the day. Later in the evening, she was called out by some youths to sort out the issue but allegedly faced abuse and was manhandled. She was rushed to a private hospital in Saheed Nagar following the incident.

Earlier in the day, tension had flared up after two groups affiliated to different political parties had assembled on the university campus. Saheed Nagar Police had also informed the university authorities about the gathering of students and urged them to keep a vigil on them.A few days back, the students of Rajdhani College had clashed ahead of the students union elections scheduled on September 23.