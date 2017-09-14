BHUBANESWAR: Competition among the pandal committees to build unique structures to lure visitors has toughened over the years. The scene is no different this year .Aiming to bring out an exclusive design this year too, the Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti, has come up with the idea of a railway junction, named as Kalinga Junction.

Informing about the pandal plan, Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti members said, all facilities available at a railway station will be put in place at Kalinga Junction. A visitor will first step on the platform and then enter the three AC coaches standing on the tracks at Kalinga Junction. The coaches will also have berths where the visitors can sit and enjoy the puja rituals going on in the pandal, they added. The railway junction will have volunteers dressed like ticket collectors and coolies to give the visitors a feeling of actually being at a railway station. Announcements like that at railway staion will also be put in place, the added.

The idol of Goddess Durga will be 20-feet tall and total cost of the idol and medha will be around `22 lakh. While the idol is being crafted by Santosh Kumar Behera, a native of Cuttack, the medha (backdrop) is being designed by Biswajeet Das.For security of the pandal hoppers, 15 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a vigil on the anti-social elements. Fire-fighting equipment will also be kept ready, they added.

To manage the chaos of vehicle parking, four different parking lots have been identified. To regulate traffic, city cops along with about 300 members of Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti will be in charge. Moreover, at least 60 members of Jharpada-based Nurani Club will also help in managing traffic.

The puja pandal has been an example of communal harmony with a sizeable population of Muslims participating in the celebrations at all stages of work every year. The club members pointed that Hindus and Muslims live like brothers in the area and participate in each other’s festivals like Durga Puja and Eid.