JAJPUR:A spurned lover attacked a young woman using lethal weapon in Jajpur town after she rejected his love proposal on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Swagat Kumar Nayak of Kujibar village under Kuakhia police limits.

Sources said Nayak was having love affairs with a young woman of the same village. After the woman got a job at Jajpur Collectorate last year, she used to stay at a rented house at Kianalikul in Jajpur town.

On August 31, the accused had allegedly proposed her at Kuakhia Bazaar while she was returning home from Jajpur town. As she snubbed him, in a fit of rage, Nayak allegedly misbehaved with the woman. Later, he was arrested and forwarded to court after victim's family members lodged a complaint with Kuakhia police.

Nayak was released on bail on Tuesday. He went to the woman's rented house in Jajpur town on Wednesday and attacked her with a sharp weapon. Hearing scream of the woman, locals came to her rescue and caught hold of Nayak. Later, they handed him over to Jajpur Town police.

The woman was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.Meanwhile, police also arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the brother of the victim.