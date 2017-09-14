BARGARH:The State Government has initiated some steps to mitigate the suffering of drought-hit farmers of the district. However, it is yet to receive the crop cutting report which will no doubt delay the flow of benefits to the affected farmers.

At a meeting of the 3rd District Level Monitoring Committee under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) held on Wednesday, it was stated that 9,804 hectares (ha) of land in 106 of 254 gram panchayats (GPs) and four urban local bodies spread over 12 blocks are likely to be affected due to moisture stress.

As many as 22 GPs have been affected in Bijepur block, 16 in Sohela, 12 each in Bhatli and Padampur, seven in Bargarh, six GPs each in Barpali, Ambabhona and Jharbandh besides five GPs in Paikmal block.

Of 1,19,82 farmers, 1,16,161 have availed loan for cultivation while 2,921 have pumped in funds from their own sources. Around Rs 19.32 crore have been paid as premium against crop insurance.

While the district received 26.75 per cent excess rain in June, it registered 33.8 per cent and 34.61 per cent deficit rainfall in July and August respectively. Till September 12, the district had recorded 51.23 per cent less rainfall.

All the 12 blocks have received less rainfall with Ambabhona leading the list with 47.20 per cent deficit rain followed by Gaiselet with 33.15 per cent. The command area of Attabira block has recorded the lowest deficit at 0.14 per cent.Fortunately, the Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment department has already ordered for initiating crop cutting and fixed nodal officers to supervise and monitor the same ahead of normal schedule. While crop cutting experiment will be undertaken by Statistical Field Surveyors in 54 villages spread over 30 GPs, Village Agriculture Workers and Agriculture Officers will deal with crop cutting in 185 villages in 121 GPs. Samples from 239 villages will be submitted to ERAS or Agency for Reporting Agricultural Statistics for declaration of drought and payment of compensation.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Bargarh, Naba Kishore Das revealed that the crop cutting report will help in disbursement of input subsidy and insurance under PMFBY.He said the crop cutting report would be submitted to the Government either by September-end or first week of October. He further informed that inputs have been provided to cultivate Biri over 300 ha besides distribution of 750 mini kits of mustards to farmers in non-irrigated blocks like Sohela, Ambabhona, Bijepur and Gaiselet.