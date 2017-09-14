ANGUL:OAS officers working in Angul district are up in arms over torching of Chhendipada Tehsildar Pratap Pritimaya's car by a sand mafia at his residence on Monday night.

In a meeting of OAS Officers' association under the chairmanship of ADM Srinibash Behera on Tuesday night, the members of the body expressed concern over the incident and sought immediate arrest of the accused. They also presented their demand before Collector Anil Samal and SP Brajesh Rai.

Project director of DRDA Atulya Kumar Champatiray condemned the torching of the Tehsildar's car and urged police to nab the culprit soon.

According to sources, when Pritimaya's personal car was parked inside the premises of the Tehsildar’s residence at Chhendipada on Monday night, a sand mafia came and set ablaze the vehicle. A tehsil staff spotted the fire and raised alarm following which the blaze was brought under control.

"The vehicle has been partially burnt and the rear side damaged. This is the handiwork of a sand mafia who was was denied permission to quarry sand from the bed of Anuli river which he sought illegally. I have lodged a complaint in this regard with the local police," said Pritimaya.

Meanwhile, despite a number of raids, police have failed to nab the culprit who is at large.

Additional SP of Angul RN Deo said, "A case has been registered in Chhendipada police station and we have intensified our efforts to nab the accused who is on the run after the incident. The culprit will be arrested soon."