BARIPADA:Members of district unit of Jharkhand Mukti Murchha (JMM) on Wednesday took out a rally protesting ill-treatment of tribal students in schools and colleges of Mayurbhanj district.

Demanding basic facilities in residential and non-residential tribal educational institutions, they staged a dharna in front of the District Welfare Office (DWO) at Murgabadi here. They alleged that tribal students are being ignored basic facilities like healthcare, security, hygienic food, drinking water supply, stipend and supply of free textbooks and uniforms.

State president of JMM Kalinga Keshari Jena said recently, students of various Ashram schools met the Collector over the issues and apprised him about the state of affairs in tribal schools and colleges. Due to unhygienic food, lack of security system, irregular payment of stipend and poor teaching facilities, many tribal students are leaving the residential schools. As a result, drop-out ratio of tribal students in the district is on the rise. The officials of DWO should make regular visits to these schools and interact with students to fulfil their demands, he added.

DWO Krupasindhu Behera said as per the instruction of the State Government, stipend amounts are being disbursed to students’ accounts through online. Steps are being taken to resolve other issues, he added.

Among others, JMM district president Fagu Hansda was also present.