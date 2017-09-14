BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition Congress and BJP creating ruckus demanding a discussion over the rampant percentage (PC) practice in Government offices, Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Pradip Amat adjourned the House till 3 pm.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am and the Speaker allowed the Question Hour to start, Congress and BJP members trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans against the Government. They urged the Speaker to take up the adjournment notice on the ‘PC’ issue by suspending the Question Hour.

Unable to run the Assembly, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 pm. “We had moved an adjournment notice for discussion on issue. The Government is trying to escape as the Chief Minister had to reply if the motion was taken up for discussion. We have no other option but to protest and we did that,” said Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra.

Hitting out at the State Government, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, the Chief Minister only talked about zero tolerance to corruption but nothing moves in government offices without payment of bribe or commission. The ruling party is scared of a discussion as they fear to get exposed.

Taking exception to the opposition demand for suspension of Question Hour, Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout said it is not a good practice. All the members, including the Opposition, have many important issues to raise during this hour as people want solution to their problems.

BJD MLA Sameer Dash said, the issue was discussed in detail on Tuesday. There was no such proposal from the Opposition members at the business advisory committee meeting. Besides, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier made it clear that the PC culture should stop. The Opposition has many opportunities to raise the issue, but suspension of Question Hour is just not right.