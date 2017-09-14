Goddess Bhattarika decked up

in gold at Badamba

CUTTACK:The 16-day Sharadiya Durga puja celebrations began in different Shakti Pitha of Cuttack on Wednesday. Some of the prominent Shakti shrines decked up for the puja are, Cuttack Chandi and Gada Chandi in Cuttack town, Goddess Charchika in Banki, Tripura Sundari or Maa Bhattarika in Badamba, Goddess Pragala in Narasinghpur, Goddess Hara-Chandi in Nischintakoili and Goddess Dhumabati in Choudwar.

The 16-day puja, popularly known as ‘Parbana’, is observed with utmost devotion by the temple authorities.The presiding deities of the Shakti shrines are dressed in different ‘besha’ and rituals of ‘Sodasha Upachara Puja’ are performed daily. Recital of ‘Chandi Patha’, conduct of ‘Homa’ and offering of ‘Pana’ are performed from Mulastami to Vijaya Dasami, said temple sources. Devotees desiring to observe the Parbana, offer Bhoga at the shrines.