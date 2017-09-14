BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR:IN a jolt to Odisha Government, the Vansadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) on Wednesday permitted Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi barrage on the inter-State river. It also said Andhra Pradesh can construct a side weir at Katragada but it has to be totally plugged and made non-functional immediately after Neradi barrage is commissioned.

Chaired by Justice Mukundakam Sharma, the three-member Tribunal also ordered constitution of a supervisory committee to oversee implementation of its decisions.Declaring the yield of the river at Gotta barrage at 115 TMC, the VWDT said it would be shared by both the States on 50:50 basis.

Vansadhara river originates in Odisha but the State has been opposing construction of the structures by Andhra Pradesh since 2006 on the grounds that its water needs would be affected.

In its order on Wednesday, the Tribunal allowed Andhra Pradesh to construct the Neradi barrage with ancillary structures and said it would have to get necessary clearances from Central Water Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and other statutory agencies.

Odisha was directed to acquire 106-acre land required for the barrage project and hand it over to Andhra Pradesh within a year. The neighbouring State will pay Odisha all the costs, including compensation and other expenses.

The Tribunal allowed Andhra Pradesh to withdraw water from the barrage from June 1 to November 30 every year which is defined as the first crop period. Thereafter, all flows shall be let down in the river for use by both the States as agreed upon. The gates of the head regulator of flood flow canal of the weir shall be closed on December 1 or earlier, as soon as the total withdrawal of water equals to eight TMC. Thereafter, gates shall remain closed till May 31 next year.

The Neradi barrage will have a right head sluice with a capacity of 8,000 cusecs for meeting the requirement of Andhra Pradesh and the left head sluice will meet the needs of Odisha below the barrage.

If Odisha decides to use water from the barrage for irrigation in future, the cost of the project will be shared by the two States on ayacut basis as was agreed in the 1962 resolution by the neighbours.

In its order, the Tribunal said the supervisory committee will comprise a chief engineer of Central Water Commission as chairman with representatives from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh apart from a CWC superintending engineer/director.

The committee will visit flood-affected areas of Odisha and recommend compensation for any damage caused by backwater of Neradi barrage beyond its pool level. The damage will be paid by Andhra Pradesh.

