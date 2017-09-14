BHAWANIPATNA: A worker was killed and another sustained injuries after a structure collapsed during the spillway construction work on Ret medium irrigation project at Kuting Padar here on Wednesday.

The incident comes close on the heels of Bomikhal flyover mishap in Bhubaneswar which claimed one life and injured 12 others.The deceased was identified as Ramprasd Diwvedi of Madhya Pradesh. The injured is Mangal Singh of Jharkhand.

Sources said the workers were engaged in the construction site when the the concrete cast came off after collapse of centering support system.Both Ramprasad and Mangal were rushed to Narla CHC in a critical condition. While Ramprasad succumbed to his injuries, Mangal was shifted to Bhawanipatna Government hospital.

However, Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department Bibhuti Dash confirmed the accident but said no centering support system was used as it was purely concrete work.Work on Ret project, which was started in 2006 with an estimated cost of Rs 433 crores, was set to be completed by 2016. However, there has been delay in progress of the work and the project is now at halfway stage. The project cost has escalated to Rs 768 crores and it is expected that the work will be completed by 2019.