Home States Odisha

Khandabasa festival celebrated at Junagarh

The famous 'Khandabasa' festival of Goddess Lankeswari was celebrated on the occasion of Mulastami at Junagarh on Wednesday.

Published: 15th September 2017 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2017 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ceremonial swords of Goddess Lankeswari being brought to temple in a procession at Junagarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:The famous 'Khandabasa' festival of Goddess Lankeswari was celebrated on the occasion of Mulastami at Junagarh on Wednesday. As per tradition, cleaning and purification rituals of the ceremonial swords of the deity were held and later those were brought to the temple in a procession. After performance of tantric rituals in the temple at 9.40 pm, the ceremonial swords were placed in standing position on both sides of the altar of the deity inside the temple by Maharaja Udit Pratap Deo, eldest son of the last ruling chief of Kalahandi.

On Thursday, thousands of devotees from far-flung areas thronged the temple and performed special puja. Lankeswari is a tutelary deity of Naga dynasty of Kalahandi. Similarly, 'Mundabasa' festival of deity Manikeswari was celebrated at Bhawanipatna amidst secret tantric rituals on the occasion of Mulastami. On Manikeswari temple premises, a new clay head decorated with ornaments and gems was placed over the body of the deity replacing the original head of the deity. This new head will remain till Dussehra and later it will be immersed in Purusottam Sagar. With this, the 16-day long Saradiya Utsav of the deities began.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp