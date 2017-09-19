Strike exposes leadership crisis in Bijepur segment

By Express News Service

BARGARH : Even though the five-hour hartal by the BJD put brakes on normal life across the State, it failed to evoke response in Barpali block of the district. Although numerous excuses are being put forth by the party, the incident has exposed lack of leadership in Bijepur Assembly segment which comprises Bijepur and Barpali blocks and indifferent attitude of BJD workers.

In fact, resentment is brewing among the workers ever since BJD is planning to field Rita Sahu or Sumit Sahu, wife and son of former Bijepur Congress MLA late Subal Sahu. While it is said that Bhatli MLA and Labour and Employment Minister Sushanta Singh is the only man toying with the idea, it has not gone down well with the party workers and people at large.

Party activists said they have been working for the party for more than one and a half decade and a MLA from outside their Assembly segment should not be allowed to ignore and overlook them. Moreover, people at large feel that the family cannot rule the Assembly segment and it has led to resentment against kin of Subal Sahu. They have clearly refused any import of leaders to contest the upcoming by-election. Even political observers said in case the BJD decides to field somebody from Subal Sahu’s family, it will face defeat despite the fact that at the moment, it is ahead than other political parties.



While the Congress hardly talks much about the by-election with the organisation going weak, it seems the kin of Sahu would prefer the Congress keeping in mind the long association of Subal Sahu with the party. However, all eyes are on Ainthu Sahu, elder brother of Subal, who will take the final decision on any of family members contesting the poll.



On the other hand, State BJP president Basanta Panda clarified that the BJP would field somebody from within the party in the by-poll. In a meeting held here on Sunday, Panda categorically announced that none from the family of Subal Sahu will be fielded. Panda said the ‘Mission 120+’ of the BJP will begin from Bijepur and called upon the party workers to work hard and ensure win of BJP candidate.

However, shops, business establishments, offices, courts and financial institutions remained closed due to hartal in rest of Bargarh district. BJD workers blocked Gandhi Chowk -Bhatli Chowk Main Road in the town at three different places.