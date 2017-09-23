Home States Odisha

Grand palace treat for pandal hoppers

By Express News Service

 

ROURKELA: Known for its lavish spending on innovative and theme-based pandal decorations, Rourkela is again gearing up to give visual treat to festive revellers with aesthetically designed puja pandals.
Sector-6 H-Block Durga Puja Committee is hogging the limelight replicating Laxmi Vilas Palace of Rajasthan on its 51st year. Committee president Pradip Singh said the height of the pandal is 78 feet and width 140 feet. An artificial garden would be created in front of the temple. At least 35 artisans from Kolkata are working on it for the last three weeks. The total puja budget has been estimated at Rs 15 lakh, he said.

Sector-8 Puja Committee, on its 54th year, is coming up with the replica of Ramkrishna Mission Temple of Mumbai, said general secretary BK Patnaik, who is also the general secretary of the Central Puja Committee (CPC). Patnaik said the total budget is about `9 lakh and the height of the pandal would be 90 feet and width 20 feet.

The puja venue of Sector-1 (Old) Durga Puja Committee is another sought-after destination for revellers. Committee general secretary Sukanta Mohapatra said they are replicating Prem Mandir of Brindaban and models depicting mythological scene of Lord Krishna would be set up in front of the pandal. The height of the pandal is 92 feet and width  150 feet. The total budget is about `15 lakh, he said.

Similarly,  Sector-2 Durga Puja Committee, on its 59th year of celebration, is replicating Lalita Mahal (Palace), Mysore with a total puja budget of about `13 lakh. Committee working president Aditya Barik said the pandal, with a height of 80 feet and width of 140 feet and cloth decoration are costing about `7 lakh.

At Sector-20 (D-Block), a replica of Jumbar Palace of Dubai is coming up. At Sector-9, there  would be replica of Titanic ship.Other puja venues include Telephone Bhawan Ground, Sector-16 and 17. CPC treasurer RC Patra said under the Central Puja Committee, Durga Puja will be celebrated at around 102 venues. The CPC has urged the organisers to install surveillance cameras, ensure fire safety norms and involve volunteers for  cleanliness and help police in crowd and traffic management, he added.

