Campus gain: BCJD in Capital, ABVP in W Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) backed candidates won the majority of students’ union posts, including the president, at a majority of colleges and universities in the State on Saturday.

In the Capital City of Bhubaneswar, BCJD - the students’ wing of the ruling BJD - put up a good show. At RD Women’s University, the party-backed candidates were elected to all posts of the students union. PG final year Biotechnology student Soubhagya Soumyashree Samal was elected president while Debasmita Dash of PG first year Home Science was announced as general secretary. Apart from RD University, election was held in Rajdhani College, Debaray College, Capital Law College and Ekamra College in the city.

In Rajdhani College, BCJD-supported candidates Rajat Kumar Parida of Plus Three second year (Arts) and Madhab Ranjan Sahoo of Plus Three first year (Commerce) were elected president and vice-president respectively. Similarly in Debaray College, Ambika Samantray of Plus Three second year Arts and Rajesh Kumar Satpathy of Plus Three first year Commerce were elected to the posts of president and vice-president respectively. Both the candidates and those who won other positions of the college union were also backed by the students wing of BJD.

At Capital Law College and Ekamra College, however, the top positions went to Congress-backed NSUI candidates and independents.While BCJD leaders claimed to have won the students’ union election in 95 per cent of the colleges and universities across the State, NSUI put their tally at 64 per cent. Even as the ABVP could not open its account in top higher education institutions of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, it claimed to have won in 60 per cent of institutions, including Sambalpur, Fakir Mohan and Gangadhar Meher universities. Students union election was held in around 385 colleges and sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some campuses.



Cash for Votes

Tension erupted at RD Women’s University during the election when some students alleged distribution of cash by students wing of a political party for getting votes. Students were allegedly given J500 with rose flowers and in push cards by members of BCJD for voting in the favour of the candidate supported by it. Soon, a photograph of a student holding J500 and a flower went viral on social media platforms. Students alleged that they were even threatened by the BCJD members when they tried to draw attention of the university authorities to the issue.

The BCJD was, however, quick to refute the allegation and stated that it was an attempt to malign image of the party by opponents. Prior to the election, there were allegations of aspirants and their supporters distributing food and other freebies to students to garner votes. Against the Lyngdoh Commission’s J5,000 cap on poll-related expenditure, biryani, sweets and chocolates were distributed among students for days together by the poll aspirants for several days. Huge amount of funds were spend by students wings of political parties for campaigning and gifting students.