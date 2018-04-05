Home States Odisha

Chakradharpur division nets marginal revenue growth

Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), which comprises mining and industrial districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar, recorded marginal growth in freight.

Published: 05th April 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), which comprises mining and industrial districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar, recorded marginal growth in freight and passenger revenues in 2017-18.Speaking to mediapersons at Chakradharpur, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chhatrasal Singh on Tuesday informed that from goods traffic, his division received revenue of `8,053.51 crore which is 1.56 per cent above the corresponding period of last year’s revenue of `7,929.67 crore. In 2017-18, Chakradharpur Division had transported 109.86 Million Tonnage of ores and finished products compared to 109.60 Million Tonnage of last year, he added.

Singh accompanied by Senior Commercial Divisional Manager Bhaskar further said from passenger traffic, the division has received revenue of `348.27 crore, recording 6.45 per cent growth against the corresponding period of last year when the revenue was `327.15 crore. During 2017-18, the number of passengers was 256.42 lakh against 256.61 lakh of last year.

From ticket checking, the division has recovered `8.34 crore from irregular passengers and unbooked luggage registering 18.98 percent growth from last year when it was `7.01 crore.He pointed out that during that period, six special trains were introduced to ease extra passenger traffic and extra coaches were also attached to eight important  trains to accommodate growing passengers. Various development works were also initiated or completed at different stations under the division.The division is spread over East Singhbum, West Singhbhum and Sareikela-Kharsawa districts in Jharkhand, besides Sundargarh, Jharsgudua, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha.

